Sadiq Khan worried 'mixed messages' will lead to second wave

London mayor Sadiq Khan warns the Government should not encourage people to return to their workplaces if it means overcrowding the Tubes, as was seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.He has also accused the Government of being "too slow" to communicate with City Hall and councils how a London lockdown might work.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34Published
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan heavily criticises Boris Johnson's Government for its apparent mixed public messaging on face coverings, calling it 'a shambles'.He also adds that he hasn't met or spoken to the Prime Minister since a Cobra meeting in May and shares his view on the viability of local lockdowns in London.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick have laid wreaths at the 7/7 memorial in Hyde Park on the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attack which killed 52 people. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have laid wreaths at the 7/7 memorial in Hyde Park on the 15th anniversary of the terror attack.British Transport Police Chief Constable Paul Crowther, City of London Police Commissioner Ian Dyson and Transport for London Commissioner Mike Brown were also among the group who paid tribute to the victims at 8.50am – the time the first bomb went off.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Uber has joined up with Thames Clippers for the launch of its new service UberBoat. The service, which commences in London on Monday, will allow users topurchase tickets for Thames Clippers boats in advance through the Uber app andthen use QR technology to board. The payment will be processed using Uberaccount details. Passengers will be able to use the service across a fleet of20 boats on the River Thames, with departures from 23 piers across London.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
Boris Johnson has ordered officials to work-up a plan for avoiding a secondnational lockdown, according to reports. The Prime Minister is consideringasking the elderly to shield once again and is mulling lockdown-likeconditions for London should there be a second wave of coronavirus infections,The Sunday Telegraph and The Sunday Times said. The claims come after MrJohnson was forced to announce a slow down of the lockdown easing on Friday,with planned relaxations for the leisure and beauty sectors delayed after arise in Covid-19 cases was recorded, with prevalence in the community thoughtto be rising for the first time since May.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Indian government has received applications from 22 tech companies. Applicants include Samsung, Foxconn, Pegatron, Wistron etc. The firms have applied to expand production facilities in India. Foxconn, Pegatron, Wistron are contract manufacturers for Apple iPhones. The applications were made under govt's production-linked investment scheme. The scheme gives 4-6% incentive to select firms on sale of goods made in India. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:11Published
On a visit to Peterborough, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Governmenthad made the right decision to implement localised coronavirus restrictions,but criticised "poor communication" to get the message across.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
As the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft landed in India, the country's political leadership sent a clear message to hostile powers. The Defence minister, Rajnath Singh, delivered a not-so-subtle signal to China, which has shown unprovoked aggression along the Line of Actual Control in recent weeks. Singh said that the Rafale should worry only those who threaten India's territorial integrity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was more subtle in his welcome message for the new members of the Indian Air Force. He tweeted in Sanskrit, calling protection of the nation a virtue and duty. Home minister Amit Shah also tweeted, calling the induction of the new jets into the 'vigorous' Air Force a 'game-changer'. The 5 jets which arrived on July 29 are part of the 36 ordered by India following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France in 2015. The new jets will boost IAF's depleting squadron strength.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:25Published