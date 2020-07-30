Nathan Ake 19/20 season stats Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:06s - Published 6 minutes ago Nathan Ake 19/20 season stats Take a look at Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake's statistics from his 2019/20 Premier League season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Thegingerwig RT @smarterscout: 🚨 TRANSFER ALERT 🚨 Nathan Aké may be going to Manchester City for ~ £35m. Here are his stats in comparison to those of A… 36 minutes ago Nathan Cardy RT @LFCTransferRoom: STATS | No player has won more possession in the final third this season than Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino. (32) Work… 3 days ago Nathan Reynolds A look at #Arsenal’s top 5 in a number of key stats from goals and assists to shot creating actions, completed cros… https://t.co/gnLUUsFlE4 3 days ago SK⛷ @nathan_landing Everyone knows he isn’t worth £80M but that’s not his fault. If you watched the games from this sea… https://t.co/wcKUjKlhb8 3 days ago Sam @Citi973 @nathan_quao It nonsense comparing a yr a certain player was de best statistically. He only missed out on… https://t.co/6idPX4DdtR 5 days ago GhO$t wRiTeR⁶𓅓🇬🇭 RT @DaveOCKOP: 4 goals and 12 assists in 37 Premier League games this season for Trent Alexander-Arnold. I've seen midfielders lauded as wo… 1 week ago Leo 🎗 RT @MagicalFati: Did Suarez got Balon d'Or and best in the world shout out? Cause certain player is getting with way worse stats this seas… 1 week ago @Olamination @idimmycool @ManUtd @ericbailly24 aside hype get the stats,On a poor Season Ake as a defender will gv u 5goals & do… https://t.co/GogCvf1Z78 1 week ago