Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke guilty of sexual assaults on women
Married former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke is facing the “very realpossibility” of jail after being convicted of sexually assaulting two women innear-identical circumstances.

The jury at Southwark Crown Court dismissed the49-year-old’s claims his accusers were lying, instead believing victims whogave tearful evidence during a three-and-a-half week trial.

Elphicke, a formerlawyer who admitted lying to police, his wife and party bosses when theallegations were first put to him, was MP for Dover between 2010 and 2019.Judge Mrs Justice Whipple released Elphicke on bail to be sentenced inSeptember.

