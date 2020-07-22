‘The 7:34’: What Will Minn. Schools Look Like This Fall?
Good morning, it’s time for “The 7:34”!
Governor Tim Walz will announce the state's plan for the upcoming school year at 2 p.m.
Today.
So we want to where you stand: should schools reopen this fall?
If so, in what way?
