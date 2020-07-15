Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry engaging with all stakeholders
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry engaging with all stakeholders

COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry engaging with all stakeholders

The Health Ministry has started engaging with COVID-19 vaccine stakeholders within and outside government.

"There are multiple stakeholders within and outside government and Ministry of Health has started actively engaging with such stakeholders," said the Secretary.

Health Ministry on 'has there been a discussion of prioritising how a vaccine would be distributed or administered if and when it becomes available' "In India, 2 indigenously developed vaccine candidates are in phase 1 and 2 clinical trials.

Trial of 1st vaccine involves 1150 subjects at 8 sites, 2nd on 1000 subjects at 5 sites," R Bhushan added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Cabinet ministry of Government of India

COVID-19 recoveries cross 10 lakh-mark in India: Health Ministry

 However, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 15,83,792, out of which there are 5,28,242 active cases
DNA

With spike of 47,704 cases, India's Covid-19 tally reaches 14,83,157

 India on Wednesday reported 47,704 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union..
IndiaTimes

India's COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate drops to 2.28%, amongst lowest in the world

 The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that with effective Containment Strategy, aggressive testing, and standardized clinical management..
DNA
COVID-19: Govt labs set new record of testing over 3.6 lakhs samples [Video]

COVID-19: Govt labs set new record of testing over 3.6 lakhs samples

COVID-19 sample testing speeding up as government laboratory sets a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. Private laboratory has also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, India has reported 48,661 positive cases and 705 deaths in India in the last 24 hours on July 26. Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,063 deaths, according to Health Ministry. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 25th July is 1,62,91,331 including 4,42,263 samples tested yesterday. Maharashtra Police informed that total COVID19 positive cases stand at 8,483 including 1,919 active cases, 6,471 recoveries and 93 deaths. To curb the spread of COVID19 infection, Maharashtra imposed 'Janta Curfew' in Nagpur city, essential services will remain functional here.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 herd immunity not an option for population size like India: Health ministry

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India, the health ministry on Thursday said that India...
Mid-Day - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Government may provide indemnity to NZ supplier of vaccine

Covid 19 coronavirus: Government may provide indemnity to NZ supplier of vaccine By Ben Strang, RNZ The Ministry of Health is planning to fast-track the approval process for a...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

NAINYExNAINYE

Abhiroop Kumar Banerjee RT @PTI_News: #COVID19 In a country with size of population like India, herd immunity can't be strategic choice or option, says Health Mini… 6 minutes ago

malaika_verma

💥 RT @PTI_News: Phase 1 and 2 human clinical trials of two indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidates have started: Health Ministry 18 minutes ago

RatherNazaket

Nazaket Rather Phase 1 and 2 human clinical trials of two indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidates have started: Health Ministry 24 minutes ago

RatherNazaket

Nazaket Rather #COVID19 In a country with size of population like India, herd immunity can't be strategic choice or option, says H… https://t.co/dOIJK0nvbL 26 minutes ago

PTI_News

Press Trust of India #COVID19 In a country with size of population like India, herd immunity can't be strategic choice or option, says H… https://t.co/xjUhKxKVHj 27 minutes ago

sunnysingh695

Sunny Sindhu RT @htTweets: #COVID19 | "India's recovery rate has reached 64.4%", says Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health. Live Updates: http… 36 minutes ago

chinseefung

LutherChin RT @CDAfricaNews: Egypt's Health Ministry announced that it has started to prepare for the manufacturing of a COVID-19 vaccine in cooperati… 37 minutes ago

soter8

Soter D'Souza RT @IndianExpress: Herd immunity can’t be a strategic option in India due to size and population, says Health Ministry Follow LIVE updates… 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Vikram Chandra on India's Covid tally crossing 12 lakh, & other news [Video]

Vikram Chandra on India's Covid tally crossing 12 lakh, & other news

With the highest one-day spike of 45,720 cases in 24 hours, India's Covid tally crossed 12 lakh cases. 1,129 deaths were reported in a day taking the total death tally to 29,861. Meanwhile, the Health..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:44Published
Covid update: PM Modi speaks to CMs; global deaths cross 6 lakh; Big B's tweet [Video]

Covid update: PM Modi speaks to CMs; global deaths cross 6 lakh; Big B's tweet

India registered its highest single day spike in Covid cases taking the total to over 10,77, 618 cases. However, in some positive news, Health Ministry officials said that India's fatality rate at..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:08Published
Vikram Chandra on Pilot sacking, simmering Congress saga, & other stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on Pilot sacking, simmering Congress saga, & other stories

The Congress on Tuesday removed Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress chief, he will hold a press conference on Wednesday regarding his future plans. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:54Published