COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry engaging with all stakeholders

The Health Ministry has started engaging with COVID-19 vaccine stakeholders within and outside government.

"There are multiple stakeholders within and outside government and Ministry of Health has started actively engaging with such stakeholders," said the Secretary.

Health Ministry on 'has there been a discussion of prioritising how a vaccine would be distributed or administered if and when it becomes available' "In India, 2 indigenously developed vaccine candidates are in phase 1 and 2 clinical trials.

Trial of 1st vaccine involves 1150 subjects at 8 sites, 2nd on 1000 subjects at 5 sites," R Bhushan added.