COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry engaging with all stakeholders

"There are multiple stakeholders within and outside government and Ministry of Health has started actively engaging with such stakeholders," said the Secretary.
Health Ministry on 'has there been a discussion of prioritising how a vaccine would be distributed or administered if and when it becomes available' "In India, 2 indigenously developed vaccine candidates are in phase 1 and 2 clinical trials.
Trial of 1st vaccine involves 1150 subjects at 8 sites, 2nd on 1000 subjects at 5 sites," R Bhushan added.
COVID-19 sample testing speeding up as government laboratory sets a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. Private laboratory has also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, India has reported 48,661 positive cases and 705 deaths in India in the last 24 hours on July 26. Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,063 deaths, according to Health Ministry. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 25th July is 1,62,91,331 including 4,42,263 samples tested yesterday. Maharashtra Police informed that total COVID19 positive cases stand at 8,483 including 1,919 active cases, 6,471 recoveries and 93 deaths. To curb the spread of COVID19 infection, Maharashtra imposed 'Janta Curfew' in Nagpur city, essential services will remain functional here.
With the highest one-day spike of 45,720 cases in 24 hours, India's Covid tally crossed 12 lakh cases. 1,129 deaths were reported in a day taking the total death tally to 29,861. Meanwhile, the Health..
The Congress on Tuesday removed Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress chief, he will hold a press conference on Wednesday regarding his future plans. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that..
