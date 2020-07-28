Global  
 

Tropical Storm Isaias inches closer to Hispaniola
Tropical Storm Isaias will move across Hispaniola later today, however, the models tend to vary on what the Tropical Storm will do beyond that due to a tricky center.

Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Isaias formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening prompting forecasters to...
Soon-to-be Tropical Storm Isaias could impact Florida after lashing Caribbean with wind, rain

Florida could see heavy rain and strong winds from a system that is expected to become Tropical Storm...
Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For Puerto Rico, Other Islands For System In Atlantic

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued ahead of a disturbance which is forecast to become Tropical...
chrismcruz9

Christopher Cruz RT @RubenMarcucci7: Tropical Storm conditions are affecting Puerto Rico; There has been reports of 50 to 66 mph wind gusts and more than 4… 21 minutes ago

rick00979

Rick The center of Tropical Storm Isaias is just south of us here in Puerto Rico. The storm has produced some flash floo… https://t.co/YsoFUieIh6 2 hours ago

RubenMarcucci7

Christian Barriera Tropical Storm conditions are affecting Puerto Rico; There has been reports of 50 to 66 mph wind gusts and more tha… https://t.co/a6ZetA0DfJ 2 hours ago

RFarrfan

Richard Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the US and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Present location 16.2N - 64… https://t.co/Zle6y2dRAO 18 hours ago

travfed

Travis Fedschun It's not officially Isaias yet, but tropical storm warnings are up. Several inches of rain are possible across Pu… https://t.co/G5YzmOR7eb 22 hours ago

DallasAnalytics

Reason and analytics in Dallas RT @ThePRMonitor: 5 PM advisory on Potential Tropical Storm Isaias... LOCATION...14.4N 55.9W ABOUT 435 MI...700 KM ESE OF THE LEEWARD ISLA… 2 days ago

ThePRMonitor

The Puerto Rico Monitor 5 PM advisory on Potential Tropical Storm Isaias... LOCATION...14.4N 55.9W ABOUT 435 MI...700 KM ESE OF THE LEEWAR… https://t.co/h8gX3usKPi 2 days ago

JDGamingPR

JD I just heard two bad news. #1; Tropical storm isaias will bring about 8 inches of rain. Where I live, gets flodded… https://t.co/03Z6j8e7zd 2 days ago


Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida

Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday over the Caribbean Sea. According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is forecast to make landfall over the Dominican Republic before noon..

Whipping waves crash St. Maarten as tropical storm looms [Video]

Whipping waves crash St. Maarten as tropical storm looms

The high surf and whipping waves reached the doorsteps of houses on Simpson Bay beach Wednesday in Philipsburg, St. Maarten. (July 29) The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten announced Tuesday..

Potential Tropical Storm #9 continues to move toward Florida [Video]

Potential Tropical Storm #9 continues to move toward Florida

PTC 9 is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias and is headed toward Florida. There are many uncertainties with this storm such as interaction with land and strong wind shear. We will continue to..

