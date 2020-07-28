Tropical Storm Isaias inches closer to Hispaniola
Tropical Storm Isaias will move across Hispaniola later today, however, the models tend to vary on what the Tropical Storm will do beyond that due to a tricky center.
Christopher Cruz RT @RubenMarcucci7: Tropical Storm conditions are affecting Puerto Rico; There has been reports of 50 to 66 mph wind gusts and more than 4… 21 minutes ago
Rick The center of Tropical Storm Isaias is just south of us here in Puerto Rico. The storm has produced some flash floo… https://t.co/YsoFUieIh6 2 hours ago
Christian Barriera Tropical Storm conditions are affecting Puerto Rico; There has been reports of 50 to 66 mph wind gusts and more tha… https://t.co/a6ZetA0DfJ 2 hours ago
Richard Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the US and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Present location 16.2N - 64… https://t.co/Zle6y2dRAO 18 hours ago
Travis Fedschun It's not officially Isaias yet, but tropical storm warnings are up.
Several inches of rain are possible across Pu… https://t.co/G5YzmOR7eb 22 hours ago
The Puerto Rico Monitor 5 PM advisory on Potential Tropical Storm Isaias...
JD I just heard two bad news. #1; Tropical storm isaias will bring about 8 inches of rain. Where I live, gets flodded… https://t.co/03Z6j8e7zd 2 days ago
Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward FloridaTropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday over the Caribbean Sea.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is forecast to make landfall over the Dominican Republic before noon..
Whipping waves crash St. Maarten as tropical storm loomsThe high surf and whipping waves reached the doorsteps of houses on Simpson Bay beach Wednesday in Philipsburg, St. Maarten. (July 29)
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten announced Tuesday..
Potential Tropical Storm #9 continues to move toward FloridaPTC 9 is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias and is headed toward Florida. There are many uncertainties with this storm such as interaction with land and strong wind shear. We will continue to..