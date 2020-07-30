Giant whipped cream sculpture unveiled in Trafalgar Square

A giant whipped cream sculpture, topped with a cherry, a fly and a live-streaming drone, was unveiled as the 13th commission for the Fourth Plinth inLondon's Trafalgar Square on Thursday.

Artist Heather Phillipson said the 9.4metre steel structure - the tallest to sit on the plinth to date - representsa state of collapse, as inspired by British and American politics since 2016.Entitled The End, the piece will remain in the square until spring 2022, wherethe drone on top will live-stream activity below to a website.