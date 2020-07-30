Giant whipped cream sculpture unveiled in Trafalgar Square

Global  
 

A giant whipped cream sculpture, topped with a cherry, a fly and a live-streaming drone, was unveiled as the 13th commission for the Fourth Plinth inLondon's Trafalgar Square on Thursday.

Artist Heather Phillipson said the 9.4metre steel structure - the tallest to sit on the plinth to date - representsa state of collapse, as inspired by British and American politics since 2016.Entitled The End, the piece will remain in the square until spring 2022, wherethe drone on top will live-stream activity below to a website.


Trafalgar Square Trafalgar Square Public space and tourist attraction in central London

A 9-tonne sculpture of a giant swirl of whipped cream with a cherry on top, as well as a fly and a drone, was unveiled on Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth in London on Thursday (July 30).

Heather Phillipson Heather Phillipson British artist

A new dystopian artwork has been unveiled on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square. The End, by British artist Heather Phillipson, depicts a giant blob of cream with a cherry, adorned with a fly and drone device. The artwork is also fitted with a camera which is live-streamed online. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

LONDON (AP) — The latest eye-catching sight in London’s Trafalgar Square is a giant swirl of...
Heather Phillipson's sculpture The End reaches Trafalgar Square after a four-month coronavirus delay.
Dick McMandyGirl @_xI_exI_llIxvx_ "Heather Phillipson's vast physical and digital sculpture tops the Fourth Plinth with a giant swir… https://t.co/YZwVkzd4x3


Extinction Rebellion activists have poured fake blood over the steps of Trafalgar Square in protest against the deaths of indigenous people in Brazil. Footage showed at least two protesters who..

Londoners cooled off at the iconic Trafalgar Square fountains on 'Furnace Friday' (August 7) as temperatures in the UK's capital soared to 36C. Visitors were seen splashing themselves with the..

London's Trafalgar Square has a new sculpture depicting a whirl of cream, complete with a giant fly, drone, and cherry.

