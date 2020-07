Ruth Bader Ginsburg Recovering Following Medical Procedure

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is resting comfortably in the hospital following a medical procedure.

According to CNN, the procedure was done to replace a bile duct stent that was originally placed last year.

The minimally invasive non-surgical procedure was confirmed by the Supreme Court in a statement released Wednesday.

Bader Ginsburg's hospitalization comes less than two weeks after she announced her cancer had returned.

Chief Justice Ginsburg is 87-years-old.