MacKenzie Scott Donates $1.7B to Charity After Split With Jeff Bezos Since divorcing the Amazon CEO last year, Scott has donated to over 100 organizations.

They include nonprofits that center around environmental and social causes as well as human rights.

The Nature Conservancy and the National Urban League are among those who have received pledges.

According to HuffPost, racial equity initiatives have benefited from $586 million thanks to Scott.

MacKenzie Scott, via blog post MacKenzie Scott, via blog post Scott's stake in Amazon amounted to $36 billion when she divorced Bezos.

According to 'The New York Times,' that figure increased to $60 billion throughout 2020.

Scott has promised to give away at least 50 percent of her wealth in signing 'The Giving Pledge.'