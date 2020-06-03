Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tui to close 166 high street stores after ‘changes in customer behaviour’
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Tui to close 166 high street stores after ‘changes in customer behaviour’

Tui to close 166 high street stores after ‘changes in customer behaviour’

Tui is to close nearly a third of its high street stores in the UK and theRepublic of Ireland.

The UK’s biggest tour operator said the “difficult”decision to shut 166 shops is due to the need to cut costs because of thecoronavirus pandemic and respond to changes in customer behaviour.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

TUI Group TUI Group British-German travel company

TUI boss explains Spain flight cancellations [Video]

TUI boss explains Spain flight cancellations

Managing Director for tour operator TUI, Andrew Flintham, has explained the rationale behind the company's scrapping of mainland Spain holidays after the UK government reintroduced a two-week quarantine for returning travellers. Mr Flintham cricised the blanket ban of the mainland, and implored the government to consider more regional travel restrictions. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:43Published
UK holidaymakers embrace ‘new normal’ as they return to Ibiza [Video]

UK holidaymakers embrace ‘new normal’ as they return to Ibiza

Last-minute British holidaymakers have embraced the “new normal” travel experience by heading to Ibiza on the first weekend of the relaxation of UK quarantine rules.More than 500 sun-seekers travelling on flights from Manchester and London to the Spanish island on Saturday were among the first guests with TUI, the UK’s largest tour operator, which has restarted limited operations.It follows amendments to the Government’s blanket travel quarantine rules, which mean people visiting or returning to the UK from certain countries, including Spain, no longer have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
As airlines suffer, Wizz still bets on expansion [Video]

As airlines suffer, Wizz still bets on expansion

Budget carrier Wizz says it's sticking to expansion plans despite the global slump in air travel, but TUI says it's delaying new jet deliveries. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published

Ireland Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

England v Ireland: Why this one-day series matters to both teams

 England begin a three-match one-day international series with Ireland on Thursday - the longest bilateral series the two sides have ever played.
BBC News

England v Ireland: Captain Eoin Morgan relishes 'new journey' in ODI series

 England captain Eoin Morgan describes Thursday's first one-day international against Ireland as "the start of a new journey in many ways".
BBC News
England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns [Video]

England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns

England captain Eoin Morgan says the world champions are not underestimating Ireland as the sides prepare for a three-match one-day international series.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:43Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

Ria_here

Ria RT @EveningNews: TUI to close 166 high street travel agencies – with ones in Norfolk at risk https://t.co/OUGkfbgoKz 22 seconds ago

WSTimes24

Watton and Swaffham Times Tour operator Tui, with outlets across Norfolk, is to close almost a third of its shops, moving staff to work from… https://t.co/SJXlFB6MZj 2 minutes ago

EveningNews

Norwich Evening News TUI to close 166 high street travel agencies – with ones in Norfolk at risk https://t.co/OUGkfbgoKz 4 minutes ago

derehamtimes

Dereham Times Tour operator Tui, with outlets across Norfolk, is to close almost a third of its shops, moving staff to work from… https://t.co/eu7h1GH9HW 4 minutes ago

McWhirterAlex

Alex McWhirter @NickFerrariLBC Hello Nick, I know you've discussed all week the matter of people returning to their offices to wor… https://t.co/jMFNgk2sGz 6 minutes ago

EDP24

Eastern Daily Press TUI to close 166 high street travel agencies – with ones in Norfolk at risk https://t.co/TcO8THjVFl 8 minutes ago

TandBTimes

Thetford and Brandon Times Tour operator Tui, with outlets across Norfolk, is to close almost a third of its shops, moving staff to work from… https://t.co/v7Kww0RcOi 8 minutes ago

xirrxo

Ismi ♡ RT @SkyNewsBreak: TUI has announced it will close 166 high street stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland 9 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

For Eight Years, Rite Aid Collected Quite A Library Made Up Of Customers' Faces [Video]

For Eight Years, Rite Aid Collected Quite A Library Made Up Of Customers' Faces

Research has shown repeatedly that face recognition technology is demonstrably racist. According to Gizmodo, systems often have high error rates, particularly when trying to identify Black and other..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Sir Keir Starmer calls on Government to provide support for hospitality and the high street [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer calls on Government to provide support for hospitality and the high street

Labour leader Keir Starmer has called on the Govenrment to provide support for the hospitality sector and the high street during a visit to the Brewdog Pub and Brewery in the City of London.Sir Keir..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Thousands of high street jobs axed [Video]

Thousands of high street jobs axed

High street giants and aviation firms have announced thousands of UK job cuts as the furlough scheme winds down.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:47Published