Tui to close 166 high street stores after ‘changes in customer behaviour’

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
TUI Group British-German travel company
TUI boss explains Spain flight cancellations
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:43Published
UK holidaymakers embrace ‘new normal’ as they return to Ibiza
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
As airlines suffer, Wizz still bets on expansion
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland
England v Ireland: Why this one-day series matters to both teamsEngland begin a three-match one-day international series with Ireland on Thursday - the longest bilateral series the two sides have ever played.
BBC News
England v Ireland: Captain Eoin Morgan relishes 'new journey' in ODI seriesEngland captain Eoin Morgan describes Thursday's first one-day international against Ireland as "the start of a new journey in many ways".
BBC News
England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:43Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources