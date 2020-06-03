His ‘Hero’, Rudy Giuliani Praises Doctor From Viral Video Falsely Claiming There’s a Cure for COVID-19
Rudy Giuliani called the doctor who falsely claimed that there is already a cure for the coronavirus and wearing masks is not necessary, his hero.
