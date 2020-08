Man bored during quarantine learns to land tea bags in mugs every time Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:15s - Published on July 30, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 00:15s - Published Man bored during quarantine learns to land tea bags in mugs every time While bored in lockdown, this Londoner decided to learn a fun trick of getting tea bags in the mug with every throw. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this