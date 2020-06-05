Global  
 

Tyres fly off moving truck and knocks down pedestrian in China
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Tyres fly off moving truck and knocks down pedestrian in China

Tyres fly off moving truck and knocks down pedestrian in China

A moving truck’s tyres fell off and knocked down a woman in southern China.In the video filmed in Chongqing city, the screw of a muck truck suddenly broke when moving.

