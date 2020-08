Happy Birthday, Arnold Schwarzenegger!

Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger was born on July 30, 1947, and turns 73.

He was born in Thal, Styria.

The former bodybuilder won Mr. Universe at the age of 20.

He is considered to be one of the greatest bodybuilders and has an event, The Arnold Sports Festival, named after him.

Schwarzenegger is famously known for his role in the Terminator franchise.

He was the 38th Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

