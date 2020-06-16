Global  
 

Schoolboy salutes and thanks medical staff after completing coronavirus test in China
Schoolboy salutes and thanks medical staff after doing a coronavirus test in Xinjiang, China.

In the video filmed at the Coronavirus test site in Urumqi, a little boy accepted his coronavirus test and then stood up to solemnly salute to the medical staff.

It’s reported that so far there are 496 confirmed cases in Xinjiang, among which, three died and 79 were cured.

The video was filmed on July 28 and provided by local media.




