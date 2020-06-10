Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed

Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed President Donald Trump made the suggestion in a series of tweets on Thursday morning.

Donald Trump, via Twitter Trump has made claims of fraudulent mail-in voting on several occasions.

He has offered no evidence to support the unsubstantiated claims. Trump also implied that mail-in voting was susceptible to "foreign influence." Donald Trump, via Twitter Several states have considered mail-in voting in order to ensure voter turnout in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the U.S. Constitution, the president has no power to delay the election.

Congress is responsible for declaring the date.