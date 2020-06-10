Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed

Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed

Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed President Donald Trump made the suggestion in a series of tweets on Thursday morning.

Donald Trump, via Twitter Trump has made claims of fraudulent mail-in voting on several occasions.

He has offered no evidence to support the unsubstantiated claims. Trump also implied that mail-in voting was susceptible to "foreign influence." Donald Trump, via Twitter Several states have considered mail-in voting in order to ensure voter turnout in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the U.S. Constitution, the president has no power to delay the election.

Congress is responsible for declaring the date.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump calls for delay to 2020 US presidential election

US President Trump calls for delaying 2020 election, citing possible mail-in voting fraud despite...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Biden, Democrats Distance Themselves from Calls to Defund the Police [Video]

Biden, Democrats Distance Themselves from Calls to Defund the Police

Several top Democrats made such statements after a Sunday tweet from President Donald Trump characterized them as "radical".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published