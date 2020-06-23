Global  
 

Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses
From India announcing new rules under Unlock 3 to Britain signing a deal for doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine, here are the top updates on coronavirus.

Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced new rules under its “Unlock 3”.

Night curfew has been curbed, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5.

Unlock 3 to be implemented from August 1 till August 31.

Educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, bars to remain close till August 31.

Independence Day functions to be allowed with social distancing.

India crossed 15 lakh cases on Wednesday with nearly 49,000 cases.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump say America may provide coronavirus vaccine to other countries after it is approved.

Trump said US has ramped up the production of vaccine and will rapidly produce 100 million doses after it is approved.

The British government has signed a deal for 60 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine.

The deal was signed with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur.

Britain’s GSK and France’s Sanofi have the largest manufacturing capability in the world.

Watch the full video for more details on the pandemic.

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Unlock Phase 3: All your questions answered on what's closed, what's opening [Video]

Unlock Phase 3: All your questions answered on what's closed, what's opening

As India approaches its fifth month of Covid-induced curbs, the Union government has announced guidelines for the next phase of Unlock, i.e. gradual easing of restrictions. The Phase 3 of Unlock will come into effect from August 1, 2020. It will entail further easing of restrictions in non-containment zones, including the reopening of gymnasiums and yoga institutes. However, schools and colleges will continue to remain closed till the end of August. Another decision which will be taken later is the resumption of Metro rail services, although other public transport like buses, cabs, and auto-rickshaws were allowed to start plying earlier. Another restriction which has been removed is night curfew. From August, there can be unhindered movement at night. Although state and Union Territory governments can impose restrictions in non-containment zones as they see fit, they can't restrict intra-state or inter-state travel. The new phase of Unlock will be implemented as India is seeing over 40,000 new cases of Covid-19 infection every day. However, the country's Covid recovery rate is constantly increasing, while fatality rate is among the lowest in the world.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:58Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump floats delaying election over mail-in voting, legal experts say that power rests with Congress

 The president has few if any legal options with respect to elections, which are run by the different states.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump calls for delay to 2020 US presidential election

 US President Trump calls for delaying 2020 election, citing possible mail-in voting fraud despite little evidence
BBC News

Biden vs. Trump 2020: Live Updates

 Former President Barack Obama sharply criticized his successor in private talks with donors. Polling suggests Trump’s attempts to stoke racist fears among..
NYTimes.com

Ministry of Home Affairs (India) Ministry of Home Affairs (India) government ministry of India

Unlock 3.0: Fitness centres, gyms gearing up to resume functioning in Nagpur [Video]

Unlock 3.0: Fitness centres, gyms gearing up to resume functioning in Nagpur

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines for Unlock 3.0 on July 29 for resumption of activities outside containment zones. Unlock 3.0 will come into effect from August 01. In the third phase of unlock, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will re-open from August 5. The fitness equipments and machineries are getting properly sanitised. Gym owners are taking all necessary precautionary measures ahead of opening gyms. All fitness centres are closed for nearly 4 months due to coronavirus pandemic. Now, this comes as a relief to several gym owners and fitness trainers who have been facing massive financial losses after having been shut since March. According to Government of Maharashtra, indoor gymnasiums and other fitness centres to remain closed in the next phase of 'Mission Begin Again'. Only outdoor centres for exercise and gymnastics can remain open from August 05, following all social distancing and hygiene protocols for COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:34Published
Unlock 3.0: Gyms to reopen, institutes, cinemas remain shut [Video]

Unlock 3.0: Gyms to reopen, institutes, cinemas remain shut

Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29 issued guidelines for Unlock 3.0 for resumption of activities outside containment zones. Unlock 3.0 will come into effect from August 1. In this phase unlock yoga institutes and gymnasiums will reopen from August 5, however, cinemas, schools, colleges will remain shut. 'Night curfew' has also been removed. MHA has also allowed Independence Day celebration by following health protocols including social distancing and masks.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Americas Americas Landmass comprising North America, Central America and South America

DNA Reveals Surprises About Slave Trade In The Americas [Video]

DNA Reveals Surprises About Slave Trade In The Americas

Consumer genetics company 23andMe has shed some new light on the consequences of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Its new study reveals the scale at which enslaved black women were raped by their white masters. The gene pool biases toward enslaved African women and European men signal generations of rape and sexual exploitation against enslaved women. According to CNN, the study also covered the less-documented slave trade that occurred within the Americas.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

US, Mexican & Brazilian Grands Prix cancelled, Imola set to return

 Formula 1 abandons any hope of holding the US, Mexican and Brazilian Grands Prix this year as a result of the coronavirus situation in the Americas.
BBC News

ONLY ON AP: Elpidophoros, US leaders discuss Hagia Sophia

 His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America held a meeting with U.S. political leaders in Washington on Thursday to discuss concerns over the seizure and..
USATODAY.com

GlaxoSmithKline GlaxoSmithKline British pharmaceutical company

Sanofi lifts earnings view, GSK holds forecast [Video]

Sanofi lifts earnings view, GSK holds forecast

Sanofi raised its 2020 earnings forecast Wednesday even as vaccine sales fell, while GlaxoSmithKline held firm to forecasts despite similar headwinds. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published
Sanofi eyes vaccine approval by early 2021 [Video]

Sanofi eyes vaccine approval by early 2021

French drugmaker Sanofi expects to get approval for the potential coronavirus vaccine it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline by the first half of next year. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published

Sanofi Sanofi French pharmaceutical company

Tesla will quadruple in 5 years: analyst [Video]

Tesla will quadruple in 5 years: analyst

Exencial Wealth Advisors' David Yepez expects another profitable quarter from Tesla Wednesday that could clear the way for it to join the S&P 500. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should snap up shares of Akamai and Sanofi on a market pullback.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:44Published

