Baby Rests Torso Over Robotic Vacuum Enjoying The Spin Ride Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:10s - Published 2 days ago Baby Rests Torso Over Robotic Vacuum Enjoying The Spin Ride This baby rested his torso on the robotic vacuum cleaner lying on the floor and moved with it as it spun on the floor. He seemed to be enjoying the ride, going in circles with his face and hands lying over the appliance and legs on the floor. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Cyprium News (Baby Rests Torso Over Robotic Vacuum Enjoying The Spin Ride) has been published on CypriumNews -… https://t.co/RgSKTgGUlZ 1 day ago

Related videos from verified sources Toddler Enjoys Riding on Robot Vacuum Cleaner



This eight-month-old toddler was placed on top of a robot vacuum cleaner by his dad as he saw him chasing it while in his baby walker. The little boy looked intrigued and delighted at the same time,.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:20 Published on June 30, 2020 Adventurous Kitten Rides Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Indoors



This curious kitten was intrigued by a robotic vacuum cleaner moving inside the house. He climbed on top of it and went on an adventurous ride indoors. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:20 Published on June 12, 2020