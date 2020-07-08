Jack Grealish To Be PRICED OUT Of Manchester United Move! Transfer Talk

Global  
 

We start with Leeds United and their chase for Gent forward Jonathan David.

The young Canadian has made quite the impression over in Belgium, and could be a Premier League player very soon.

Next we look at Liverpool target Ozan Kabak, who could be about to replace Dejan Lovren, before our headline story looks at the struggles of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

He may want to move away, but any move could be out of his hands with United not interested in meeting his £75m valuation!

In North London we explore Jose Mourinho’s hunt for Tottenham Hotspur improvements on the South Coast in Callum Wilson and Pierre-Emille Hojbjerg, and look at Arsenal’s attempts to shift Matteo Guendouzi to Atletico Madrid in return for Thomas Partey.

And finally we look at the list of names Frank Lampard wants to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal at Chelsea.

Will it be Oblak?

Pope?

Or Onana?

Let’s see..

As always, like and subscribe, and leave a comment below.

Enjoy!

