Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

150,000 deaths confirmed as US passes another grim milestone
Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:30s - Published
150,000 deaths confirmed as US passes another grim milestone
150,000 deaths confirmed as US passes another grim milestone
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

But we've seen a 66% increase in casesjust over the last seven days andduring the last six weeks, a 220%increase in cases we have 6000 over6000 deaths in Florida.

We've had 1425deaths in my counting alone and basedon the projections, I think we're going20.

The 30 or more gets every singleday.

I'm going just in my county.

Localofficials in cities and towns acrossthe country say the number of Cove in19 cases is surging.

And as the numberof deaths crosses 150,000 nationwide,the head of the Association of AmericanMedical Colleges is issuing a warningto Americans.

If we don't do somethingto change our course, we will havemultiple hundreds of thousands ofdeaths in this country, please.

Wearinga mask and White House Corona virusTask Force members urging Americans towear masks and follow social distancingguidelines in order to slow the spread.There were things that we can do rightnow in the absence of a vaccine thatcan turn us around the fundamentalthings of avoiding crowds, physicalseparation, universal wearing of masks,closing the Baugh's hand hygiene.Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill,negotiations continue over what anotherCorona virus stimulus bill mightcontain.

Among the points of debatebetween Democrats and Republicans.

The$600 a week federal unemploymentbenefit from The Cares Act that expireson Friday in Washington on Karen Hkifa.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

U.S. hits 150,000 coronavirus deaths

The grim milestone comes just over two months after the U.S. reached 100,000 fatalities.
CBS News - Published

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 128 live updates | Tamil Nadu to decide on extension of lockdown today

The United States marked a grim milestone of over 1.5 lakh coronavirus deaths.
Hindu - Published

News24.com | US coronavirus infections, hospitalisations rise, crisis could worsen

The United States has revisited the grim milestone of recording more than 1 000 Covid-19 deaths in a...
News24 - Published


Tweets about this

mpvine

Michael Vine Six months of Trump's Covid denials: ‘It'll go away … It’s fading’ Trump repeats his promise that the virus will d… https://t.co/Dd4J1cxhvJ 25 minutes ago

Blogdofavre

Luis Favre Six months of Trump's Covid denials: ‘It'll go away … It’s fading’. Trump repeats his promise that the virus will… https://t.co/giYZfsoKok 2 hours ago

timuryusef

Timur Yusef If you still support him, you are him. "Trump repeats his promise that the virus will disappear as US passes anoth… https://t.co/C66WpP9Jhy 3 hours ago

MBDanielson

MB RT @GaryRayBetz: "Six months of Donald Trump's Covid denials: ‘It'll go away … It’s fading’ - Trump repeats his promise that the virus will… 4 hours ago

kemp205

kemp20 Jeez ☹️ ‘Trump repeats his promise that the virus will disappear as US passes another somber milestone of 150,000 c… https://t.co/1SRyI05odJ 9 hours ago

GaryRayBetz

Gary Ray Betz "Six months of Donald Trump's Covid denials: ‘It'll go away … It’s fading’ - Trump repeats his promise that the vir… https://t.co/p6Nz1WuTX8 10 hours ago

3bogart

Carol Bogart What you need to know about COVID-19: 150,000 deaths confirmed as US passes another grim milestone https://t.co/kbMN9lqKnr 10 hours ago

zsstevens

StewartStevensonMSP Six months of Trump's Covid denials: ‘It'll go away … It’s fading’ Trump repeats his promise that the virus will d… https://t.co/AofOM3GqSR 11 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Is Killing One Florida Resident Every Ten Minutes [Video]

COVID-19 Is Killing One Florida Resident Every Ten Minutes

Florida hit a grim milestone on Saturday. According to HuffPost, the state's count of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 exceeded that of New York's. Nationwide, cases increased by 74,848, the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
LA County COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 4,300 As Southland Cases Near 300,000 [Video]

LA County COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 4,300 As Southland Cases Near 300,000

Southland counties reported a total 268,770 coronavirus cases Friday as Los Angeles County marked a grim milestone — 4,300 total deaths.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:23Published
Coronavirus: India reports more than 38 thousand Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: India reports more than 38 thousand Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:10Published