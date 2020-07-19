150,000 deaths confirmed as US passes another grim milestone

But we've seen a 66% increase in casesjust over the last seven days andduring the last six weeks, a 220%increase in cases we have 6000 over6000 deaths in Florida.

We've had 1425deaths in my counting alone and basedon the projections, I think we're going20.

The 30 or more gets every singleday.

I'm going just in my county.

Localofficials in cities and towns acrossthe country say the number of Cove in19 cases is surging.

And as the numberof deaths crosses 150,000 nationwide,the head of the Association of AmericanMedical Colleges is issuing a warningto Americans.

If we don't do somethingto change our course, we will havemultiple hundreds of thousands ofdeaths in this country, please.

Wearinga mask and White House Corona virusTask Force members urging Americans towear masks and follow social distancingguidelines in order to slow the spread.There were things that we can do rightnow in the absence of a vaccine thatcan turn us around the fundamentalthings of avoiding crowds, physicalseparation, universal wearing of masks,closing the Baugh's hand hygiene.Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill,negotiations continue over what anotherCorona virus stimulus bill mightcontain.

Among the points of debatebetween Democrats and Republicans.

The$600 a week federal unemploymentbenefit from The Cares Act that expireson Friday in Washington on Karen Hkifa.