Former President George W. Bush Among Leaders Attending Funeral For Congressman John Lewis
Body of John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossingThe late US congressman John Lewis has crossed Selma’s Edmund Pettus bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. A crowd began gathering near the bridge that became..
Ukee Washington Reflects On Life, Legacy Of Rep. John LewisUkee Washington reports.
Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump RefusedFormer President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral.
The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN.
Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W...