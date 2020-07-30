Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former President George W. Bush Among Leaders Attending Funeral For Congressman John Lewis
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 06:15s - Published
Former President George W. Bush Among Leaders Attending Funeral For Congressman John Lewis

Former President George W. Bush Among Leaders Attending Funeral For Congressman John Lewis

Former President George W.

Bush Among Leaders Attending Funeral For Congressman John Lewis

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

John Lewis funeral: Ex-presidents arrive to pay tribute to civil rights hero where Obama will give eulogy

Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush have arrived at Ebenezer Baptist Church to pay...
Independent - Published

Rep. John Lewis funeral honors civil rights icon

Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy for Rep. John Lewis. Former presidents George W....
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Body of John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossing [Video]

Body of John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossing

The late US congressman John Lewis has crossed Selma’s Edmund Pettus bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. A crowd began gathering near the bridge that became..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 00:34Published
Ukee Washington Reflects On Life, Legacy Of Rep. John Lewis [Video]

Ukee Washington Reflects On Life, Legacy Of Rep. John Lewis

Ukee Washington reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:10Published
Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused [Video]

Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused

Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published