Priyanka Gandhi moves out of Lodhi estate bungalow before Centre's deadline | Oneindia News
Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday vacated her official bungalow at Delhi's posh Lodhi Estate area before the deadline specified in the July 1 eviction order.

The central government in the notice had asked her to vacate the sprawling premises by August 1 or face monetary penalty.

The Health Ministry said that India cannot count on herd immunity to stop the coronavirus pandemic given its demography and scale, adding that the country will have to rely on a vaccine to fully beat COVID-19.

The Common Entrance Test or CET exams for entry into professional colleges in Karnataka began on Thursday after the High Court decided on Wednesday that students could not be prevented from writing the exams. A suspicious transaction worth Rs 15 crore is under the lens of the Enforcement Directorate in the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, sources say.

President Donald Trump on Thursday questioned whether the 2020 presidential election should potentially be postponed, claiming it could be ripe for fraud.

