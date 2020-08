How This Expert Helped MLB Pitchers Become the Best (Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson)

Tom House never consider himself to be on the same level as the great baseball pitchers like Randy Johnson, who have "unconscious competence" (the ability to automatically perform their skills without thought).

Instead, he had to figure out ways to elevate his game using superior pitching mechanics.

Join him as he breaks down how he took legendary pitchers like Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson to the next level.