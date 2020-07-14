Global  
 

Tumar Alexander To Be Appointed As Philadelphia Acting Managing Director By Mayor Kenney
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Tumar Alexander To Be Appointed As Philadelphia Acting Managing Director By Mayor Kenney

Alexander's career in Philadelphia government began under the street administration and has continued until now.

