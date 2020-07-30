Blast Off! NASA’s Mars Rover Heads to Red Planet in Hopes of Finding Ancient Life
We have liftoff!
NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, with one of the mission goals to see if past life existed on the Red Planet.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
MR Gumede RT @France24_en: ▶️ Analysis: NASA mission to Mars set to blast off https://t.co/hD43tmBQ8o https://t.co/YOnAHfDxZc 2 hours ago
⁷ filipino peeps are ready to blast off to mars 😭😭😭 @NASA 2 hours ago
🧢CazWalker#FastGirl🦋🇬🇧😇🚘💖 RT @VirtualAstro: Launch is in around 15 minutes.
Watch a rocket blast off to Mars LIVE
https://t.co/bfOVHiO3lf https://t.co/JfpNUscD6W 2 hours ago
James Stamper NASA Blasts Off Most Sophisticated Mars Mission in Human History - Blast OffAt exactly 7:50 am EDT this morning, NA… https://t.co/V5vDaPNgOK 3 hours ago
Martin Seville Can't quite explain the feeling of watching "me" blast off into space to Mars! Extraordinary. 😍🤩
I did an obligato… https://t.co/XoMKBOwBl2 3 hours ago
S K Moore / Booda 🇪🇺 BLAST OFF. Picking up to speeds of 12,000 mph travelling 300 million miles over 7 months. Perseverance Rover has it… https://t.co/F9vpo3JxoA 3 hours ago
WSJ Podcasts RT @amanda_lewellyn: We have liftoff! Here's what you need to know about today's mission to Mars, with @leHotz (not least that it's the *th… 3 hours ago
linensnewsloom RT @FoxFriendsFirst: BLAST OFF! NASA will launch its Perseverance Rover into space today to research and explore Mars. The founder of the M… 3 hours ago
Lake in Turkey is Similar To Mars Crater Where NASA’s New Rover Will LandMars on Earth? Lake Salda in Turkey is the only lake on our planet with carbonates and delta deposits similar to those at Jezero Crater, which is helping providing insight into the landing site of..
Lift off! Nasa's Perseverance rover heads to MarsNasa’s new car-sized robotic spacecraft is on its way to Mars in a mission tosearch for evidence of ancient life. The Perseverance rover successfullyblasted from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station..
Nasa launch rover bound for MarsA new Perseverance rover is on its way to Mars to begin its mission to search for signs of alien life, arriving in February 2021.