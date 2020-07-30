Global  
 

Blast Off! NASA’s Mars Rover Heads to Red Planet in Hopes of Finding Ancient Life
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Blast Off! NASA’s Mars Rover Heads to Red Planet in Hopes of Finding Ancient Life

Blast Off! NASA's Mars Rover Heads to Red Planet in Hopes of Finding Ancient Life

We have liftoff!

NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, with one of the mission goals to see if past life existed on the Red Planet.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Nasa Mars launch: Space agency to head to red planet in search of alien life

Perseverance rover will roam the surface in search of evidence of ancient inhabitants
Independent - Published

NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of former life

(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) NASA launched its Mars rover Perseverance Thursday morning in a bid to...
MENAFN.com - Published

Is there life on Mars? These Aussies are helping NASA find out

As NASA's Mars 2020 mission heads to the red planet, Australian scientists are poised to help analyse...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published


MRGumede5

MR Gumede RT @France24_en: ▶️ Analysis: NASA mission to Mars set to blast off https://t.co/hD43tmBQ8o https://t.co/YOnAHfDxZc 2 hours ago

starjeon_

 filipino peeps are ready to blast off to mars 😭😭😭 @NASA 2 hours ago

Lamboholic1

🧢CazWalker#FastGirl🦋🇬🇧😇🚘💖 RT @VirtualAstro: Launch is in around 15 minutes. Watch a rocket blast off to Mars LIVE https://t.co/bfOVHiO3lf https://t.co/JfpNUscD6W 2 hours ago

autonewssiite

James Stamper NASA Blasts Off Most Sophisticated Mars Mission in Human History - Blast OffAt exactly 7:50 am EDT this morning, NA… https://t.co/V5vDaPNgOK 3 hours ago

martin_seville

Martin Seville Can't quite explain the feeling of watching "me" blast off into space to Mars! Extraordinary. 😍🤩 I did an obligato… https://t.co/XoMKBOwBl2 3 hours ago

Opipop

S K Moore / Booda 🇪🇺 BLAST OFF. Picking up to speeds of 12,000 mph travelling 300 million miles over 7 months. Perseverance Rover has it… https://t.co/F9vpo3JxoA 3 hours ago

WSJPodcasts

WSJ Podcasts RT @amanda_lewellyn: We have liftoff! Here's what you need to know about today's mission to Mars, with @leHotz (not least that it's the *th… 3 hours ago

Beata90342551

linensnewsloom RT @FoxFriendsFirst: BLAST OFF! NASA will launch its Perseverance Rover into space today to research and explore Mars. The founder of the M… 3 hours ago


Lake in Turkey is Similar To Mars Crater Where NASA’s New Rover Will Land [Video]

Lake in Turkey is Similar To Mars Crater Where NASA’s New Rover Will Land

Mars on Earth? Lake Salda in Turkey is the only lake on our planet with carbonates and delta deposits similar to those at Jezero Crater, which is helping providing insight into the landing site of..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:11Published
Lift off! Nasa's Perseverance rover heads to Mars [Video]

Lift off! Nasa's Perseverance rover heads to Mars

Nasa’s new car-sized robotic spacecraft is on its way to Mars in a mission tosearch for evidence of ancient life. The Perseverance rover successfullyblasted from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published
Nasa launch rover bound for Mars [Video]

Nasa launch rover bound for Mars

A new Perseverance rover is on its way to Mars to begin its mission to search for signs of alien life, arriving in February 2021.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:12Published