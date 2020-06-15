Watch: Giant fish weighing 800 kg caught off Digha coast, sold for Rs 50,000

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Digha Costal Town in West Bengal, India
West Bengal State in Eastern India
West Bengal govt issues guidelines for bi-weekly complete lockdown, containment zonesChief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that bi-weekly complete lockdown in West Bengal will be on August 2, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29, 30...
DNA
WB lockdown: No flight operation for 7 days in month of August; schools, colleges to remain closed till Aug 31West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that bi-weekly complete lockdown in the state will continue in August
DNA
35-yr-old man dies after being hit by speeding dumper in Siliguri, locals set dumpers on fire
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06Published
Manta ray genus of fishes
Odisha State in eastern India
Odisha tribal woman, a school dropout, shows way to become financially independent
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:31Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources