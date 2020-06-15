Watch: Giant fish weighing 800 kg caught off Digha coast, sold for Rs 50,000

Global  
 

A giant fish weighing about 800 kg was caught by fishermen off the coast of Digha in West Bengal.

The fish was about 8 feet long and 5 feet wide and resembled the ear of an elephant.

Fishermen in the coastal town said that this is the biggest fish they have caught in their life.

The fish is believed to be a giant Manta Ray from the Ray family of fishes given the location where it was caught.

A massive crowd had gathered to get a glimpse of the fish as soon as news spread in the area.

The video of the fish has also gone viral on social media now.

The fish was later sold off to a fish trading firm for Rs 50,000.

In March another large Manta Ray, weighing around 300 kg was caught by fishermen off the Digha coast while in January, a 200 kg fish was caught in waters off Balaramgadi beach in Odisha.

Visuals showed the fish being dragged and placed on a pulling cart by some locals.

Watch the full video for all the details.

