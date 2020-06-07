Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tel Aviv artist depicts Netanyahu at 'Last Supper' table
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Tel Aviv artist depicts Netanyahu at 'Last Supper' table

Tel Aviv artist depicts Netanyahu at 'Last Supper' table

Artist Itay Zalait said the piece in Rabin Square, which features an image of Netanyahu perched at a long dining table with his hand in a cake, represents "the last meal of Israeli democracy".View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rabin Square Rabin Square public city square in the center of Tel Aviv, Israel


Tel Aviv Tel Aviv City in Israel

List of Israeli Targets Leaked: Tel Aviv Fears the Worst in ICC Investigation of War Crimes

 When International Court of Justice (ICC) Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, confirmed last December that the Court has ample evidence to pursue a war crimes..
WorldNews

Netanyahu rattled by Last Supper sculpture in Tel Aviv protest square

 Israeli prime minister says the mock tableau of Jesus’ final meal before his killing is akin to a death threat A sprawling sculpture of Benjamin Netanyahu..
WorldNews
Israel: Jewish-Arab protest against plans to annex parts of West Bank [Video]

Israel: Jewish-Arab protest against plans to annex parts of West Bank

The protest in Tel Aviv came weeks before the Israeli government is expected to push forward on annexation as PM Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to do.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:07Published

Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin Netanyahu 9th Prime Minister of Israel

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's son apologises after his tweet offends Indians

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's eldest son Yair has apologised to Hindus after he faced flak from some Indians who found one of his tweets to be..
IndiaTimes
Thousands of Israelis protest government handling of pandemic [Video]

Thousands of Israelis protest government handling of pandemic

Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on Saturday against his handling of the coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published
Israel's protests continue as thousands march against Netanyahu's handling of coronavirus [Video]

Israel's protests continue as thousands march against Netanyahu's handling of coronavirus

The country had initially managed to keep the epidemic at bay but infections surged after the economy reopened in May.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:05Published

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Gaza grape farmers suffer amid Israeli blockade, pandemic [Video]

Gaza grape farmers suffer amid Israeli blockade, pandemic

Despite a good rainfall and fertile soil, the business has left a sour taste for Gaza grape farmers.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:35Published

Seth Rogen says he was fed ‘huge amount of lies’ about Israel

 Seth Rogen has given an extensive interview in which he discussed his Jewish heritage, along with his views on Israel and antisemitism. The Hollywood actor –..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Israeli artist takes aim at Netanyahu with life-size statue

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Residents of the city of Tel Aviv woke up Wednesday to a jarring site: a...
Seattle Times - Published

Netanyahu at the center of 'The Last Supper' in Tel Aviv protest installation

Likud MKs accuse the artist, Itay Zalait, of incitement for the Rabin Square work depicting the lone...
Haaretz - Published


Tweets about this

RadioEastmed

Radio EastMed Artist Itay Zalait reveals a life-sized "Last Supper" sculpture which shows #Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netan… https://t.co/xP3i9KiPzp 17 hours ago