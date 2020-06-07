Tel Aviv artist depicts Netanyahu at 'Last Supper' table

|
Rabin Square public city square in the center of Tel Aviv, Israel
Tel Aviv City in Israel
List of Israeli Targets Leaked: Tel Aviv Fears the Worst in ICC Investigation of War CrimesWhen International Court of Justice (ICC) Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, confirmed last December that the Court has ample evidence to pursue a war crimes..
WorldNews
Netanyahu rattled by Last Supper sculpture in Tel Aviv protest squareIsraeli prime minister says the mock tableau of Jesus’ final meal before his killing is akin to a death threat A sprawling sculpture of Benjamin Netanyahu..
WorldNews
Israel: Jewish-Arab protest against plans to annex parts of West Bank
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:07Published
Benjamin Netanyahu 9th Prime Minister of Israel
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's son apologises after his tweet offends IndiansIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's eldest son Yair has apologised to Hindus after he faced flak from some Indians who found one of his tweets to be..
IndiaTimes
Thousands of Israelis protest government handling of pandemic
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28Published
Israel's protests continue as thousands march against Netanyahu's handling of coronavirus
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:05Published
Israel Country in Western Asia
Gaza grape farmers suffer amid Israeli blockade, pandemic
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35Published
Seth Rogen says he was fed ‘huge amount of lies’ about IsraelSeth Rogen has given an extensive interview in which he discussed his Jewish heritage, along with his views on Israel and antisemitism. The Hollywood actor –..
WorldNews
