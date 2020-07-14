'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn on feuds with Heather Rae Young, Davina Potratz Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 03:39s - Published 4 days ago 'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn on feuds with Heather Rae Young, Davina Potratz "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn left Season 2 on good terms with Davina Potratz and Heather Rae Young, but the reality star exclusively revealed to Page Six she has a rift with her close pals in Season 3. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Also, you're gonna see, you know, Heather and Iget into a fight,and Devina and I get into a fight,so it's really interesting the dynamic has changedand season three has quite a cliffhangerin regards to me.I will just leave it at that,but it's quite a cliffhanger in regardsto something in my personal lifethat happened while we were filming.Oh wow, that's very juicy.That's definitely a big tease thoughto find out that you and Devina and Heathereven have, like, a little spatbecause I think a lot of people wouldn't expect that'cause you guys are so close on the show.Can you say what it's about?So, Devina has this spectacular listing in the show,the biggest listing that any woman at the agencyhas ever had, you know, even larger than a listingthat Brett or Jason has had.So, you know, she brings me on to help her find a clientand obviously we have different ways of working,so you know we get into a little tiff about that,and then it's really funny to see Heather's relationshipplay out because her and her boyfriend have suchan interesting dynamicand I call them "spitey" all the time.(Christine laughs)Because it's like articles all the time about, like,baking cookies, you know, watching movies,I mean it's ridiculous, so you know, you're gonna seethe girls and I just get so tired of itand I call her "spitey" and you know, Devina and Heatherhave a falling out as well,and Mary gets really irritated with herbecause she does a interview talking about Chrishelland her divorce, you know,basically saying that everything's fine but, you know,she did speak on Chrishell's behalfso Mary becomes infuriated with her in season threeso a lot of relationships are really changing.How is Devina doing with Romain by the way?Because that's kinda where we left off.That season finale, that blow out fight,was major.Yeah.So, I mean, have they spoken since?Not at all, they have not spoken since,and you know, he goes out of his way to kinda shade heron social media.I just find it silly, I mean,the way these people hold onto things is just ridiculous,but, you know, Devina actually did apologizeand did have a conversation with Romain.Her apology was actually edited out of the show.So, that was unfortunate, and she has, you know,spoken with him over text message after all that went downat my engagement party,(dog barking)and we don't see any of that of course.But yeah there was an apology conversation,it's just unfortunate that we don't see it.Wow.And how is your relationship with Amanda?'Cause she was new to the group in season two.Do you feel like she was a good fit?Amanda and I have been friends for years,so she was a really, really good fit.I like her a lot, she's a good friend of mine,we probably talk everyday on the phone.In the show, you're going to see, you know,me getting mad at Amanda because I'm trying to,you know, fix my relationship with Mary,and she's always there blocking her.So her and I, you know, get into little arguments,'cause I'm like "Amanda, stop being such a bitch."(laughing) You know?I'm like, "let me talk to Mary!"But, you know, the good thing about Amanda and Iis we may get in little arguments but at the end of the daywe're still always friends.So, her and I both learn and live and forgive,so it's great.



