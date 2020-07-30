Global
Free Pizza Giveaway to ‘Karens’ Dropped by Domino’s New Zealand After Backlash!
Free Pizza Giveaway to ‘Karens’ Dropped by Domino’s New Zealand After Backlash!
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:11s - Published
1 minute ago
Free Pizza Giveaway to ‘Karens’ Dropped by Domino’s New Zealand After Backlash!
Free Pizza Giveaway to ‘Karens’ Dropped by Domino’s New Zealand After Backlash!
Domino's Pizza New Zealand drops 'free pizza for Karen' offer after backlash
"We wanted to bring a smile to customers," the firm's New Zealand arm said. "We are sorry."
BBC News - Published
14 hours ago
