Victoria Beckham axes jobs amid coronavirus crisis
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Victoria Beckham axes jobs amid coronavirus crisis

Victoria Beckham axes jobs amid coronavirus crisis

Former pop star Victoria Beckham has been forced to axe 20 members of staff from her fashion company.

