Hurricane Isais is approaching the town of Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, on Thursday (July 30), with strong sustained winds of 60 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said Isaias was centered about 50 miles southwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Isaias expected to produce four to eight inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain across the Dominican Republic.