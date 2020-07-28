Global  
 

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Pelosi Issues Obligatory Mask Rule for the House Chamber The House Speaker's new order comes after Texas GOP Rep.

Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19.

According to HuffPost, Gohmert and other Republican lawmakers have defied suggestions to wear masks in areas of the House.

Nancy Pelosi, via HuffPost Fox News reports that the House side of the Capitol and its office buildings require masks.

The rule considers not covering one's face to be a "serious breach of decorum." Refusing to wear a mask could result in one's removal from the building.

Nancy Pelosi, via HuffPost

