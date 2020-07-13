Governor Beshear Responds to Data Breach in Kentucky Unemployment System

Kentuckians on unemployment.... the state is warning of a data breach within the system.... governor beshear says - the hack was minor - and did not reveal any social security numbers.... but the employer information - and health status of a few kentuckians - was accessed.... "we do not think that there is a threat to anyones credit or financial information, at all.

But our challenge, is this system was put in, in 2000."

Governor beshear is calling for future investments in state infrastructure.

... as you can see on the screen - if you still need help solving your unemployment claim - there are in-person appointments available in louisville next week.... in illinois