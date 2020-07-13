Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Governor Beshear Responds to Data Breach in Kentucky Unemployment System
Video Credit: WEVV - Published
Governor Beshear Responds to Data Breach in Kentucky Unemployment System

Governor Beshear Responds to Data Breach in Kentucky Unemployment System

Governor Andy Beshear has responded to a data breach in the Kentucky unemployment system.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Kentuckians on unemployment.... the state is warning of a data breach within the system.... governor beshear says - the hack was minor - and did not reveal any social security numbers.... but the employer information - and health status of a few kentuckians - was accessed.... "we do not think that there is a threat to anyones credit or financial information, at all.

But our challenge, is this system was put in, in 2000."

Governor beshear is calling for future investments in state infrastructure.

... as you can see on the screen - if you still need help solving your unemployment claim - there are in-person appointments available in louisville next week.... in illinois




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ernst & Young helping with unemployment claims: Contract set to expire [Video]

Ernst & Young helping with unemployment claims: Contract set to expire

Governor Andy Beshear announced that he brought in Ernst & Young (EY) to help with unemployment on June 30th, he said he expected the global accounting firm would get Kentucky close to caught up..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Unemployment help coming to people in Kentucky [Video]

Unemployment help coming to people in Kentucky

Since unemployment claims skyrocketed since March when the pandemic hit, Kentucky will offer in-person help to people filing for unemployment on Monday and Tuesday.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:40Published