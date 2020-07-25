Global  
 

Hong Kong blocks 12 democrats from election
Hong Kong has disqualified a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in a key election, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new China-imposed national security laws.

Lucy Fielder reports.

