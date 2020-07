Canyon County Elections Office recommends absentee ballot if you have COVID-19 concerns Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:39s - Published 6 minutes ago Canyon County Elections Office recommends absentee ballot if you have COVID-19 concerns Canyon County Elections Office recommends absentee ballot if you have COVID-19 concerns 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AT A TIME.THE CANYONCOUNTY ELECTIONSOFFICE IS REMINDINGVOTERS TO REQUESTAN ABSENTEEBALLOT NOW.. IFTHEY HAVECONCERNS ABOUTCOVID-19.A CONSOLIDATEDELECTION WILL BEHELD NEXT MONTH..ON TWO SCHOOLLEVIES..ONE FOR THEMIDDLETON SCHOOLDISTRICT AND THEOTHER FOR WESTADA.EARLY VOTING RUNSFROM AUGUST 10THTHROUGH 21ST ATTHE COUNTYELECTIONS OFFICE INCALDWELL..IF YOU DECIDE TOVOTE ABSENTEE..YOU CAN REQUEST ABALLOT ONLINE ATIDAHO VOTES DOTGOV OR ON THECANYON COUNTYWEBSITE..THOSE REQUESTSMUST BE SUBMITTEDTO THE ELECTIONSOFFICE BEFORE 8 P-MON AUGUST14TH...WITH ACOMPLETED BALLOTTURNED IN BY 8 P-MON ELECTION DAY..THAT'S HAPPENINGAUGUST 25TH.





Tweets about this Katie Ski RT @IdahoNews6: Canyon County Elections Office recommends absentee ballot if you have COVID-19 concerns https://t.co/SuLpebBIRA https://t.cā€¦ 17 hours ago Idaho News 6 Canyon County Elections Office recommends absentee ballot if you have COVID-19 concerns https://t.co/SuLpebBIRA https://t.co/Ke8ngW3AiB 17 hours ago

