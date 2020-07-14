West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra passes away, tributes pour in

|
|
Somen Mitra Indian politician
Rahul Gandhi condoles Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra's death"All my love and support to family and friends of Somen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect," Gandhi said in a..
West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passed away at a city hospital in the early hours of Thursday. He was 78. Sources at the private hospital where Mitra..
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Mayawati is under BJP's pressure: CM Gehlot
Priyanka Gandhi vacates Delhi's government bungalow
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan's new Congress chief amid political crisis
West Bengal State in Eastern India
Watch: Giant fish weighing 800 kg caught off Digha coast, sold for Rs 50,000
West Bengal govt issues guidelines for bi-weekly complete lockdown, containment zonesChief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that bi-weekly complete lockdown in West Bengal will be on August 2, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29, 30...
Kolkata Formally Calcutta, capital city of West Bengal, India
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 3 new high throughput labs of ICMR on July 27Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new high-throughput labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Noida, Kolkata, and Mumbai..
Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister of Indian state of West Bengal
WB lockdown: No flight operation for 7 days in month of August; schools, colleges to remain closed till Aug 31West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that bi-weekly complete lockdown in the state will continue in August
West Bengal: Schools, colleges to remain closed till August 31, likely to reopen on Teachers' DayMamata stated that the administration is thinking of reopening schools from September 5 which incidentally also happens to be Teachers' Day, and continue classes..
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician
In virtual meet with Sonia Gandhi, Congress MPs bat for Rahul as party chief againIn a virtual meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, senior party leaders demanded that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party..
Modi's 'wrong' policies proved 'disastrous' for country: Rajasthan CM Ashok GehlotSharing a post written by Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday hit out at the Centre over its "wrong" policies, alleging that they have proved..
Jagdeep Dhankhar Governor of West Bengal
'Education is politically caged in West Bengal': Governor Dhankar
BJP observes 12-hour bandh in North Bengal districts over death of party MLA
|
