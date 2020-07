Colin Cowherd: LeBron James is playing for immortality, he's not slowing down for anybody

Colin Cowherd is floored by criticisms of Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James' work ethic, implying that his competitiveness and motivation to win is overbearing and overwhelming.

He explains that LeBron James is an all time greats, playing for immortality, and all time greats should never lower their standard to make the players around them more comfortable.