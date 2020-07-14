NEP 2020 silent on how reforms will be achieved: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on July 30 questioned "New Education Policy 2020" and said that the policy is either silent or confused on how the reforms mentioned in the draft will be achieved.

"Nation was waiting for a new Education Policy for 34 years.

It's now here.

It's a forward-looking document which accepts flaws of today's education system but has two issues with it - it was unable to break free of pressures of education's old traditions, Secondly, the Policy doesn't say how will the reforms, it speaks of, will be achieved.

The Policy is either silent or confused on those issues," said Delhi Education Minister.