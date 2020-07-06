Canterbury Cathedral's resident rooster demonstrates perfect timing during morning prayers

Canterbury Cathedral rooster Russell Crow demonstrated his perfect comictiming with his contribution to Thursday's morning prayers.

Russell Crowe still puzzled about bizarre Kanye West encounter Russell Crowe is still baffled over a 2015 meeting in a bar with Kanye West, during which the rapper clashed with a rugby player over a song lyrics mix-up.

The actor says his new road rage thriller taps into a wider anger in Western society.

Russell Crowe discusses Unhinged character's rage issues Russell Crowe has talked about the intricacies of portraying a rageful character in his new thriller Unhinged.

A cathedral rooster with perfect comic timing is the latest churchyard animal to disrupt a recording...

Revd Hannah Reynolds The reading from Luke on Thursday included Peter's denial of Jesus, three times before the***crows... https://t.co/nPVBC3fi5w 2 days ago

Ash Leighton Plom Canterbury Cathedral's cockerel, 'Russell Crow', joined in the Biblical story of Peter denying Jesus as the cockere… https://t.co/FyGLlS29Iw 2 days ago