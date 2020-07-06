Global  
 

Canterbury Cathedral's resident rooster demonstrates perfect timing during morning prayers
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Canterbury Cathedral's resident rooster demonstrates perfect timing during morning prayers

Canterbury Cathedral's resident rooster demonstrates perfect timing during morning prayers

Canterbury Cathedral rooster Russell Crow demonstrated his perfect comictiming with his contribution to Thursday's morning prayers.

