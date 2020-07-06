|
|
Canterbury Cathedral's resident rooster demonstrates perfect timing during morning prayers
|
Canterbury Cathedral rooster Russell Crow demonstrated his perfect comictiming with his contribution to Thursday's morning prayers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat snatches vicar's milk during morning prayer
Tiger the cat steals milk during The Very Reverend Dr Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury's "Morning Prayer" on July 6. Tiger makes the most of Rev. Willis being distracted to steal the Dean's tea milk.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published