Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:19s - Published
After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response

After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response

US President Donald Trump has said that his government is looking at banning Chinese video-sharing application Tiktok.

When asked a question on the issue, the US President said they are looking into the issue and are thinking about making a decision.

This comes after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that the US government was carrying out a national security review on TikTok and that his department would advise Trump what, if any, needs to be taken against it.

Earlier in the month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the Trump administration was considering a ban on access to the TikTok application over privacy concerns.

Meanwhile, Beijing has accused the US of using government mechanisms to pressure Chinese companies.

Tiktok has claimed that user data is safe and not shared with Chinese authorities.

This comes after India earlier banned the video-sharing app and several others over privacy concerns.

The US had lauded India's decision and said that the move will protect India's integrity and national security.

Watch the full video for all the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

'We are not the enemy': TikTok CEO slams Facebook for attacking the Chinese company and launching 'copycat' product

 In remarks planned during Wednesday's congressional hearing on tech companies' potential antitrust violations, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg framed Facebook as a..
WorldNews

Trump Says He’s ‘Looking at’ TikTok Ban in the US

 President Trump on Wednesday said his administration is “looking at” banning TikTok, adding to the scrutiny the popular social media app faces over its data..
WorldNews

ByteDance investors value TikTok at $50 bn in takeover bid: Sources

 NEW YORK/HONG KONG: Some investors of TikTok's parent company ByteDance seeking to take over the popular social media app are valuing it at about $50 billion,..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Why Trump Has No Power to Delay the 2020 Election

 We answer some key questions about holding elections in a crisis. And no, the president cannot cancel an election on his own.
NYTimes.com

Herman Cain, US ex-presidential candidate, dies after contracting Covid

 Herman Cain, a Republican who ran for president in 2012, was a strong supporter of Donald Trump.
BBC News
Trump floats idea of presidential election delay in tweet [Video]

Trump floats idea of presidential election delay in tweet

The US president tweeted claims that mail-in voting would create widespread fraud and suggested that the election should be delayedView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:23Published

Steven Mnuchin Steven Mnuchin 77th and current United States Secretary of the Treasury

Mnuchin: GOP Coronavirus Relief Ready [Video]

Mnuchin: GOP Coronavirus Relief Ready

Mnuchin: GOP Coronavirus Relief Ready

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published
Republicans ready piecemeal coronavirus aid bill [Video]

Republicans ready piecemeal coronavirus aid bill

[NFA] A deadline looms before enhanced unemployment benefits expire, and Republican lawmakers are desperately trying to hammer out an agreement within their own party on relief efforts. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published

Mnuchin says GOP coronavirus relief package will be released Monday

 Fox News host Chris Wallace pressed Mnuchin on why a GOP plan hasn't been introduced.
USATODAY.com

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Pompeo says threats to US troops raised with Russia

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that he and his team have warned Russian officials about all threats that Russia poses to Americans and U.S...
USATODAY.com

Threat from Chinese Communist Party very real: Pompeo

 The threat from the Communist Party of China is very real, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday asserting that the Trump administration has begun to..
WorldNews

Senate Democrats Issue Scathing Review of Pompeo’s Tenure at State Dept.

 The report, which describes vacant key posts and a culture of disrespect and political retaliation, came days before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will give..
NYTimes.com

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Chinese envoy responds to India's move to take steps against Beijing's aggression in Ladakh

 “Forced decoupling will only lead to ‘lose-lose’ outcomes” warned Sun Weidong, Chinese ambassador, responding to India’s move to take economic steps..
IndiaTimes
Chinese ambassador: Disputes between UK and China have seriously poisoned relations [Video]

Chinese ambassador: Disputes between UK and China have seriously poisoned relations

Disputes between the UK and China over Hong Kong, tech giant Huawei and humanrights abuses in Xinjiang have “seriously poisoned” relations between the twocountries, Beijing’s ambassador to London said. Liu Xiaoming said the UK wasat a “critical historical juncture” in how it wanted to treat China. In anonline press conference, Mr Liu said: “China respects UK sovereignty and hasnever interfered in the UK’s internal affairs. “It is important the UK will dothe same – namely, respect China’s sovereignty and stop interfering in HongKong’s affairs, which are China’s internal affairs, so as to avoid furtherdamage to the China-UK relationship.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses [Video]

Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses

From India announcing new rules under Unlock 3 to Britain signing a deal for doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive [Video]

Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on India’s Covid-19 fight to US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien testing positive, here are the top updates on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:10Published
Vikram Chandra on taming dragon: India boosts air power, bans more Chinese apps [Video]

Vikram Chandra on taming dragon: India boosts air power, bans more Chinese apps

Some good news on the defence front as the much anticipated Rafale jets make their way to Ambala air base from France. With this, India will get a much-needed boost in its military arsenal. Meanwhile,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:02Published