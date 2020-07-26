After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response

|
TikTok Video-sharing application
'We are not the enemy': TikTok CEO slams Facebook for attacking the Chinese company and launching 'copycat' productIn remarks planned during Wednesday's congressional hearing on tech companies' potential antitrust violations, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg framed Facebook as a..
WorldNews
Trump Says He’s ‘Looking at’ TikTok Ban in the USPresident Trump on Wednesday said his administration is “looking at” banning TikTok, adding to the scrutiny the popular social media app faces over its data..
WorldNews
ByteDance investors value TikTok at $50 bn in takeover bid: SourcesNEW YORK/HONG KONG: Some investors of TikTok's parent company ByteDance seeking to take over the popular social media app are valuing it at about $50 billion,..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Why Trump Has No Power to Delay the 2020 ElectionWe answer some key questions about holding elections in a crisis. And no, the president cannot cancel an election on his own.
NYTimes.com
Herman Cain, US ex-presidential candidate, dies after contracting CovidHerman Cain, a Republican who ran for president in 2012, was a strong supporter of Donald Trump.
BBC News
Trump floats idea of presidential election delay in tweet
Steven Mnuchin 77th and current United States Secretary of the Treasury
Mnuchin: GOP Coronavirus Relief Ready
Republicans ready piecemeal coronavirus aid bill
Mnuchin says GOP coronavirus relief package will be released MondayFox News host Chris Wallace pressed Mnuchin on why a GOP plan hasn't been introduced.
USATODAY.com
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
Pompeo says threats to US troops raised with RussiaSecretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that he and his team have warned Russian officials about all threats that Russia poses to Americans and U.S...
USATODAY.com
Threat from Chinese Communist Party very real: PompeoThe threat from the Communist Party of China is very real, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday asserting that the Trump administration has begun to..
WorldNews
Senate Democrats Issue Scathing Review of Pompeo’s Tenure at State Dept.The report, which describes vacant key posts and a culture of disrespect and political retaliation, came days before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will give..
NYTimes.com
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Chinese envoy responds to India's move to take steps against Beijing's aggression in Ladakh“Forced decoupling will only lead to ‘lose-lose’ outcomes” warned Sun Weidong, Chinese ambassador, responding to India’s move to take economic steps..
IndiaTimes
Chinese ambassador: Disputes between UK and China have seriously poisoned relations
