Longer version- Tropical Storm Isaías hits Puerto Rico with sustained winds of 60 mph
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Tropical Storm Isaias hit Joyuda, Puerto Rico, on Thursday morning (July 30), bringing strong winds of 60 mph.

Flash flood warnings, and in some areas 8 inches of rain, will hit Puerto Rico, the weather service said.

