Longer version- Tropical Storm Isaías hits Puerto Rico with sustained winds of 60 mph

Tropical Storm Isaias hit Joyuda, Puerto Rico, on Thursday morning (July 30), bringing strong winds of 60 mph.
Flash flood warnings, and in some areas 8 inches of rain, will hit Puerto Rico, the weather service said.
11 a.m. Thursday advisory on Tropical Storm IsaiasTropical Storm Isaias is bringing life-threatening flash flooding and gusty winds to Puerto Rico on Thursday as it approaches Hispanola.
Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward FloridaTropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday over the Caribbean Sea.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is forecast to make landfall over the Dominican Republic before noon..