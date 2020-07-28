Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man City closing in on Ake signing
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Man City closing in on Ake signing

Man City closing in on Ake signing

Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam says Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake is close to completing a move to Manchester City.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola clinches deal for Mechelen defender Issa Kabore, with Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres set to follow

Manchester City have confirmed the arrival of their first summer signing with the addition of...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this

jamesharveybond

James Harvey RT @leagueexpress: York City Knights closing in on the signing of centre Ryan Atkins for 2021. https://t.co/krMrW9umrq 54 minutes ago

leagueexpress

League Express York City Knights closing in on the signing of centre Ryan Atkins for 2021. https://t.co/krMrW9umrq 1 hour ago

Dale_OUFC

Dale Ventham 🖥 RT @LastWordFC: Despite closing in on Nathan Ake, Manchester City are still showing interest in the Napoli defender, according to reports.… 3 hours ago

lwoftransfers

LWOF Transfer News Despite closing in on Nathan Ake, Manchester City are still showing interest in the Napoli defender, according to r… https://t.co/PNPpGJSdgx 3 hours ago

lwofmancity

LWOF Manchester City Despite closing in on Nathan Ake, Manchester City are still showing interest in the Napoli defender, according to r… https://t.co/mVocwhRRdO 3 hours ago

LastWordFC

Last Word On Football Despite closing in on Nathan Ake, Manchester City are still showing interest in the Napoli defender, according to r… https://t.co/DpIDNBZx1S 3 hours ago

MattPidd

Matt Pidd RT @TheSportSocial: Ferran Torres: Everything You Need To Know Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Valencia's 20-year-old win… 4 hours ago

First___Touch

First Touch Football Man City are closing in on signing Nathan Ake from Bournemouth. The reported fee is £40 million for the defender. W… https://t.co/ofCqcl8IBk 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Manchester City To HIJACK Man United’s Transfer For Nathan Ake! Transfer Talk [Video]

Manchester City To HIJACK Man United’s Transfer For Nathan Ake! Transfer Talk

If you would like to invite us to your watch-along send us a DM on Twitter with your Fanzone Code and you never know who might pop in!

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:17Published