Your real-life 'twin' is out there — here's how to find them
A TikToker has shared a fascinating and easy way to find the regular person who is your secret “twin”.In the video, user julyekarent explained that if you visit yandex.com, go to the “images” tab and upload a photo.the website will show you “anyone in the world that looks like you”.Yandex is a Russian search engine similar to Google.Some commenters recommended turning your browser on incognito mode while searching to maintain your privacy.The site also seems to save any images you upload, so try to use an image of yourself that already exists online.and don’t search anything that you wouldn’t want on the internet forever

