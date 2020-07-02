Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and supporter of President Donald Trump who pointedly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, has died after contracting COVID-19, his website and Facebook page said on Thursday.

Freddie Joyner has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Herman Cain Herman Cain writer, businessman and activist

Herman Cain, US ex-presidential candidate, dies after contracting Covid

 Herman Cain, a Republican who ran for president in 2012, was a strong supporter of Donald Trump.
BBC News
Herman Cain Dies Of CoronaVirus [Video]

Herman Cain Dies Of CoronaVirus

Businessman Herman Cain has died from coronavirus. Cain is the former CEO of Godfather's Pizza. He also ran for President in 2012. His death was reported in an obituary sent from his verified Twitter account and Newsmax, where he was launching a television show. Cain was hospitalized earlier this month. His Twitter account said earlier this week he was being treated with oxygen in his lungs. CNN reports that Cain was 74 years old.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after battle with COVID-19

 Cain ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: US nears 150,000 deaths; Twitter gets tough on hydroxychloroquine, fake cures; Arizona protesters want in-person school

 McDonald's to permanently close 200 restaurants in the U.S.; Herman Cain remains hospitalized; Latest news.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response [Video]

After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response

US President Donald Trump has said that his government is looking at banning Chinese video-sharing application Tiktok. When asked a question on the issue, the US President said they are looking into the issue and are thinking about making a decision. This comes after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that the US government was carrying out a national security review on TikTok and that his department would advise Trump what, if any, needs to be taken against it. Earlier in the month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the Trump administration was considering a ban on access to the TikTok application over privacy concerns. Meanwhile, Beijing has accused the US of using government mechanisms to pressure Chinese companies. Tiktok has claimed that user data is safe and not shared with Chinese authorities. This comes after India earlier banned the video-sharing app and several others over privacy concerns. The US had lauded India's decision and said that the move will protect India's integrity and national security. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:19Published

Appeals court will rehear Michael Flynn case, a rare move after 3-year legal, political saga

 Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, then reversed. Now, the appeals court will rehear his case.
USATODAY.com

Why Trump Has No Power to Delay the 2020 Election

 We answer some key questions about holding elections in a crisis. And no, the president cannot cancel an election on his own.
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Ohio speaker Householder indicted in federal bribery case; title stripped in 90-0 vote

 In a bipartisan 90-0 vote, Ohio House members removed the newly indicted Republican from his post of state house speaker.
USATODAY.com
U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland [Video]

U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland

Oregon's governor on Wednesday said federal tactical police had agreed to withdraw from Portland, though U.S. officials said agents would stay until conditions improved after weeks of clashes with protesters. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:03Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

New dystopian plinth artwork unveiled [Video]

New dystopian plinth artwork unveiled

A new dystopian artwork has been unveiled on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square. The End, by British artist Heather Phillipson, depicts a giant blob of cream with a cherry, adorned with a fly and drone device. The artwork is also fitted with a camera which is live-streamed online. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
Rare Footage of Prince Charles Flying Tiger Moth Biplane [Video]

Rare Footage of Prince Charles Flying Tiger Moth Biplane

We’ve found some rare archive footage of Prince Charles flying a pre-war Tiger Moth biplane at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Chinese ambassador accuses UK of 'poisoning' relations [Video]

Chinese ambassador accuses UK of 'poisoning' relations

Liu Xiaoming, China's Ambassador to the UK, has accused the UK of 'seriously poisoning' relations between the countries over issues with Hong Kong and Huawei. Mr Xiaoming also suggested that politicians 'clamour for a new cold war' with China. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:18Published
ONS analysis shows how widespread Covid-19 was in UK [Video]

ONS analysis shows how widespread Covid-19 was in UK

Analysis of excess mortality data in the UK and Europe suggests that the Covid-19 outbreak was more widespread in the UK than other countries in Europe, which saw more localised outbreaks. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:49Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Herman Cain is still hospitalized for coronavirus after being admitted weeks ago

Former Republican presidential candidate and Tea Party activist Herman Cain is still in the hospital...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

trumpscarnage

#AnotherWomanInMichigan #HermanCain (promoted NOT wearing a mask and attended #TrumpRally) dies after being hospitalized for #COVID19… https://t.co/X9j1zpeko3 4 seconds ago

Darren_Infinity

Darren Infinity RT @NPR: Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain died from COVID-19 after being hospitalized for nearly a month. Cain attende… 5 seconds ago

madjeanare

Madeline Arendt RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump's day so far: - Herman Cain dies of coronavirus after attending Tulsa rally - Trump threatens to magically… 6 seconds ago

info_lowe

Larry @info_lowe RT @WayneDupreeShow: My friend, Herman Cain @THEHermanCain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis Anyone that tells me that COVID is fake, you are… 7 seconds ago

Speeklemedia

SPEEKLE NETWORK IRON DOME MEDIA SPEEKLE NEWS Breitbart Report: Conservative Firebrand Herman Cain Dies After Battle with Coronav… https://t.co/k4KWspk98Z 9 seconds ago

Zeshaika

Jessica Osborne RT @AmandaMarcotte: We were not joking when we said Trump was going to get his supporters killed. https://t.co/b4Dzj0SYN8 10 seconds ago

StillmanHolly

Never my President RT @thomaskaine5: ‘Murder or suicide’: Trump faces immediate backlash for Tulsa rally after Herman Cain dies of #RepublicansVirus https://… 13 seconds ago

scherer_sandy

Sandy Scherer RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after battle with coronavirus Very sad to hear this...He was… 13 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Who Was Herman Cain? [Video]

Who Was Herman Cain?

Herman Cain, a Republican presidential candidate in 2012, passed away after battling Covid-19 on Thursday.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:44Published
Republican Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications Weeks After Going to Trump Rally Without a Mask [Video]

Republican Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications Weeks After Going to Trump Rally Without a Mask

Herman Cain died from complications from coronavirus after being hospitalized following public appearances where the prominent Republican didn’t wear a face mask and spoke out against that practice...

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published
Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Hospitalized For Coronavirus Treatment [Video]

Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Hospitalized For Coronavirus Treatment

Show host and former presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:44Published