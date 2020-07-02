Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

|
|
Herman Cain writer, businessman and activist
Herman Cain, US ex-presidential candidate, dies after contracting CovidHerman Cain, a Republican who ran for president in 2012, was a strong supporter of Donald Trump.
BBC News
Herman Cain Dies Of CoronaVirus
Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after battle with COVID-19Cain ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus updates: US nears 150,000 deaths; Twitter gets tough on hydroxychloroquine, fake cures; Arizona protesters want in-person schoolMcDonald's to permanently close 200 restaurants in the U.S.; Herman Cain remains hospitalized; Latest news.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
|
|
|
