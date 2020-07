Alzheimer's Blood Test In Your Doctor's Office Closer To Reality, Studies Say Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:30s - Published 3 minutes ago Alzheimer's Blood Test In Your Doctor's Office Closer To Reality, Studies Say A simple blood test to diagnose Alzheimer's disease -- on the wish list of many doctors, researchers and patients -- may be closer to becoming a reality, according to the results of studies presented virtually this week during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2020. 0

