Bobby Deol: I don't throw my weight around because I'm Dharmendra's son

Actor Bobby Deol speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about completing 25 years in the Hindi film industry, mistakes he made along the journey, the lull in his career when he wasn't getting any work and how he has reached this far because of his talent and not the lineage he comes from.

Sharing his views on nepotism, Dharmendra's son says if being a star kid really helped, he would have been getting endless work but that's not the case.

About his own sons, Bobby says he's very conscious about them getting clicked or spoken about right now.

The Housefull 4 actor also talks about spending quality time with his wife and sons during the lockdown and says that for their safety, he is not yet ready to step out and resume work.