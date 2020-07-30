Global  
 

Tropical Storm Isaias hits resort at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Tropical Storm Isaias hits resort at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Barcelo Bavaro Palace resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, gets hit by Tropical Storm Isaias on Thursday morning (July 30), flooding the resort.

osmelvergara

Brad Pitt RT @aileenwthenews: Tropical Storm Isaias strengthens as it hits Puerto Rico; most of Florida in forecast path Location: 125 miles west-s… 3 minutes ago

JustTho54654395

Jon Perez J T 🤔 💭 RT @PaseoPodcast: 🙏🏽 for #PuertoRico as tropical storm Isaias hits & when it passes. Keep in mind this is happening with the backdrop of:… 55 minutes ago

evenspl

Evens Paul RT @ABC7NY: Tropical Storm Isaias produced life-threatening flash flooding and gusty winds over Puerto Rico as heavy rain and gusty winds m… 1 hour ago

DaniellalLee

Daniella Lee RT @ABC7NY: Tropical Storm Isaias is hammering Puerto Rico at this hour, but where to next? Sam Champion has an update. https://t.co/7o1L6… 1 hour ago

ABC7NY

Eyewitness News Tropical Storm Isaias produced life-threatening flash flooding and gusty winds over Puerto Rico as heavy rain and g… https://t.co/3pctVMBSEQ 2 hours ago

Gerhard_kreuz

Gerhard k Tropical Storm #Isaias hits #PuertoRico hit with w…: https://t.co/uZ2g4c0BVz 2 hours ago

ABC7NY

Eyewitness News Tropical Storm Isaias is hammering Puerto Rico at this hour, but where to next? Sam Champion has an update. https://t.co/7o1L6kPcP1 2 hours ago

VaraSueTamminga

Vara Sue Tamminga Tropical Storm Isaias strengthens as it hits Puerto Rico; most of Florida in forecast path https://t.co/5ELVPQAyxo via @usatoday 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Isaias approaches the Dominican Republic with sustaining winds of 60 mph [Video]

Hurricane Isaias approaches the Dominican Republic with sustaining winds of 60 mph

Hurricane Isais is approaching the town of Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, on Thursday (July 30), with strong sustained winds of 60 mph. The National Hurricane Center said Isaias was centered..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:09Published
Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida

Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday over the Caribbean Sea. According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is forecast to make landfall over the Dominican Republic before noon..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published