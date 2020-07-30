Tropical Storm Isaias hits resort at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Barcelo Bavaro Palace resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, gets hit by Tropical Storm Isaias on Thursday morning (July 30), flooding the resort.
Hurricane Isaias approaches the Dominican Republic with sustaining winds of 60 mphHurricane Isais is approaching the town of Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, on Thursday (July 30), with strong sustained winds of 60 mph.
The National Hurricane Center said Isaias was centered..
Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward FloridaTropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday over the Caribbean Sea.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is forecast to make landfall over the Dominican Republic before noon..