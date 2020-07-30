Tupelo man killed in Meridian

Police said someone killed a tupelo man on tuesday.

Now they are searching for two people responsible for the killing.

It's the latest update on a story we've been following closely the interim police chief said the tupelo man and his cousin were meeting someone they me on snapchat over a watch.

That's when he said the meeting took a turn for the worse.

The two black male subjects entered the vehicle at the rear, one pulled a weapon and demanded their money.

The witness stated he had $40.

He gave him his $40, ."

Charles coleman) coleman said the driver got into a fight over the gun and that's when the suspect shot the driver at least once in the torso.

At this time, the victim's name is not being released... the coroner told me wednesday, the police are still trying to reach out to the parents of the victim.