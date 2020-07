Tiny Dog Runs Rings Around Person to Avoid Being Caught

Occurred on July 17, 2020 / Clyde North, Victoria, AustraliaInfo from Licensor: "I told my daughter to Bring in the dog from the backyard, our five-month-old dog Oreo, who is like 800 grams. She came in with mud all over her legs.

When I asked what happened, she told me she fell over trying to catch him as itโ€™s like a game to him.

I checked my camera to have a laugh but found a comedy skit instead.

So funny, I think she fell a total of five times.

Here is the view off one of my cameras."